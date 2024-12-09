Light Rain 52°

Old Bridge Woman Gets 18 Years For Fatal Elizabeth Shooting: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old Old Bridge woman was sentenced to 18 years on prison on Friday, Dec. 6, for her role in a fatal shooting in Elizabeth in 2019, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: EPD
Cheryle Lugo had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in October, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca and Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves said.

On Oct. 25, 2019, Jamile Robbins, a 19-year-old Elizabeth resident was found with a gunshot wound at the Oakwood Plaza Apartments, authorities said. He was subsequently transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Lugo was the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal shooting, authorities said.

