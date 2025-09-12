Man Killed In Crash Outside Elizabeth Church: Authorities

At 4:35 p.m., a vehicle struck two parked cars before colliding with the entry gate at Glorious Hope Missionary Church at 88-90 First St., a spokesperson for the city said.

The driver, who has not been identified, is believed to have suffered a medical episode and was unresponsive at the scene, authorities said.

He was transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. There were no other injuries reported, and the church building did not sustain structural damage, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elizabeth and receive free news updates.