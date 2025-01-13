Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle: Elizabeth PD

At 10:46 p.m., the man, who has not been identified, was crossing the street at Morris Avenue and Parker Road when he was struck by a white sedan traveling west on Morris Avenue, a spokeswoman for the city said.

The man was rushed to Trinitas Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators and no charges have been filed, authorities said.

