Gladis Ruiz was hit by a 2010 Hyundai Sonata near Elm Street between Market Street and Riverview Drive at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The car fled the scene, and Ruiz later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano.

Detectives from the Perth Amboy Police Department and Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified the driver as 23-year-old Jarleidys A. Bautista of Perth Amboy. Bautista was arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident and third-degree endangering an injured victim.

She is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center, pending a pre-trial detention hearing, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Kyle Savoia at 732-324-3837 or Detective James Alleva at 732-745-4011.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elizabeth and receive free news updates.