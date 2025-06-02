Ghost Gun, Uzi Seized In Somerset County Raid: Two Elizabeth Men Busted, Prosecutor Says

On Wednesday, May 7, at 8:30 p.m., the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task force, along with members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant at two residences in Elizabeth, located on Magnolia Avenue and Murray Street, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

The searches led to the seizure of eight handguns, including an Uzi-style handgun, a ghost gun, and a stolen handgun, along with eight high-capacity magazines and hollow point ammunition, authorities said. Law enforcement also seized 12 lbs. of marijuana, authorities said.

Dalvin Sanchez, 23 and Javier Criado, 22 were hit with numerous weapons charges, McDonald said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elizabeth and receive free news updates.