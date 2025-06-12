Elizabeth Trio Learn Fate For New Year’s Day Shooting: Prosecutor

On January 1, 2023, Elizabeth police responded to Fourth Street on a report of a shooting and found Vladimir Martinez with multiple gunshot wounds, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Albenys Soto-Fernandez, 26, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter and conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said.

Jofrandy Diaz-Ramirez, 26, and Yoel Sanchez, 23, were each sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said.

The trio were originally charged with murder in the first degree and weapons offenses, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elizabeth and receive free news updates.