Elizabeth Police Car involved In 4-Vehicle Crash

Officers were responding with their lights and sirens on to a call when they were T-boned by another vehicle as they proceeded through the intersection at Elizabeth Avenue and 2nd Street, a spokeswoman for the city said.

Two additional vehicles behind the striking vehicle were involved in a chain-reaction collision, authorities said. The officers were transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution, authorities said. The driver of the striking vehicle was hospitalized due to wrist pain, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

