A Few Clouds 34°

SHARE

Murder: Arrest Made In Killing Of Elizabeth Mom Found Dead In PA Dumpster

A 42-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a missing Elizabeth mom of four whose body was found in a dumpster in Pennsylvania days prior, authorities announced.

Rolando Corte is accused of killing&nbsp;Lucrecia Elizabeth Jadan Sumba.

Rolando Corte is accused of killing Lucrecia Elizabeth Jadan Sumba.

 Photo Credit: The Jaden Family
Sam Barron

Lucrecia Jadan Sumba's family reported her missing on Jan. 9, having last seen her the day before, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

Sumba's remains were discovered in Coopersburg, PA on Saturday, Jan. 11 and an autopsy conducted by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office ruled the death was a homicide, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

A multistate investigation led to the identification and arrest of Rolando Corte, authorities said. He was lodged in the Essex County Jail pending his first court appearance. Corte faces up to life in prison if convicted.

to follow Daily Voice Elizabeth and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE