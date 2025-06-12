Elizabeth Man Learns Fate After Shooting Victim In Head: Prosecutor

On Friday, June 23, 2023 at 9:39 p.m., Elizabeth police responded to Spring Street and Third Ave where they found David Guevara suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

Guevara was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Joel Argueta pleaded guilty on Monday, March 31, authorities said. He was originally arrested weeks after the shooting and charged with first degree murder, authorities said.

