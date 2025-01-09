Elizabeth Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle Outside Liquor Store New Year's Day: Police

At 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, Dominguez Cruz was walking outside Norton's Cork N'Bottle when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old woman, according to a crash investigation report provided by Phillipsburg police.

The woman said she did not see Cruz because of his dark clothing and a light pole not working, according to the report.

Cruz was crossing in a non-crossing area and was at fault, according to the report. No charges have been filed.

