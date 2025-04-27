Disappearance Of Elizabeth Woman Prompts Police Investigation

Janaina Freire Goncalves, 48, was reported missing on Friday, March 14, when Elizabeth police officers responded to the 600 block of New Point Road, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators determined that Freire Goncalves was last seen during the evening hours of Monday, March 10, authorities said. The investigation remains active and ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information about Janaina Freire Goncalves’s whereabouts is urged to contact:

Union County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Scott Chertoff at 908-358-9162,

Sergeant Nicholas Falcicchio at 908-721-8186,

Elizabeth Police Detective Victor Arena at 908-384-0303​

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org. Tips that lead to an arrest and indictment may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 through Union County Crime Stoppers, officials said​

