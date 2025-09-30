Overcast 72°

SHARE

Adrian Bermeo Dumped Trash At Watchung Reservation

An Elizabeth man was arrested for dumping trash at the Watchung Reservation in Union County, authorities announced Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Illegal dumping at Watchung Reservation

Illegal dumping at Watchung Reservation

 Photo Credit: Union County
Sam Barron

The illegal dumping was discovered by Union County Police on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at the Mountainside reservation, Union County officials said.

Adrian Bermeo was identified as the suspect following an investigation and was arrested Thursday, Sept. 25, authorities said.

Cleanup efforts required the removal of debris equivalent to two 17-yard dumpsters, authorities said. Bermeo later turned himself in to police and provided a full confession, authorities said.

Bermeo is charged with the illegal dumping and will be responsible for paying for the cleanup costs, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Elizabeth and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE