The illegal dumping was discovered by Union County Police on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at the Mountainside reservation, Union County officials said.

Adrian Bermeo was identified as the suspect following an investigation and was arrested Thursday, Sept. 25, authorities said.

Cleanup efforts required the removal of debris equivalent to two 17-yard dumpsters, authorities said. Bermeo later turned himself in to police and provided a full confession, authorities said.

Bermeo is charged with the illegal dumping and will be responsible for paying for the cleanup costs, authorities said.

