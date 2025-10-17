$80K Fraud: Elizabeth Mom, Two Adult Children Charged With Theft: Prosecutor

Alicia Rivera, 55, and her two children, Lorena Rivera, 30 and George Garavito, 34, submitted fraudulent documents to the Union County Housing Assistance Payments Program (HAP) to unlawfully receive housing assistance for five years, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

They also made fraudulent claims in order to receive enhanced benefits resulting in the receipt of over $80,000 in assistance which they were not entitled to, Daniel said.

Alicia and Lorena were arrested in Elizabeth while Garavito was arrested in Indiana and is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey, Daniel said.

They are charged with theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft, falsifying records, tampering with public records and false swearing, Daniel said.

