24K Folds Of Heroin, Guns Seized In Massive Elizabeth Drug Bust: Prosecutor

On Friday, Sept. 12, members of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Intelligence and Narcotics Division, Elizabeth Police Department Narcotics Unit and Emergency Services Unit, the DEA, Department of Homeland Security, the Union County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, and Union County SWAT executed multiple search warrants across the city, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

The raids turned up 24,920 folds of suspected heroin, 1,460 grams of suspected cocaine, 260 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and two handguns, Daniel said.

Those arrested include:

Shawn A. Hobson, 60, of Yemasee, South Carolina – charged with first-degree distribution of controlled dangerous substances, first-degree possession with intent to distribute, first-degree maintaining or operating a drug production facility, multiple second- and third-degree distribution offenses, and resisting arrest.

Louis E. White, 56, of Elizabeth – charged with second-degree possession with intent to distribute, second-degree eluding, third-degree drug possession and distribution, and resisting arrest.

Tyrone Smith, 66, of Elizabeth – charged with multiple second- and third-degree possession and distribution offenses.

Ishmiel M. Baker, 47, of Elizabeth – charged with first-degree possession with intent to distribute, multiple weapons charges, third-degree possession and distribution, and receiving stolen property.

Darrel Simms, 63, of Elizabeth – charged with first-degree possession with intent to distribute and third-degree drug possession.

Radee A. Wills, 31, of Elizabeth – charged with first-degree maintaining a production facility, first-degree possession with intent to distribute, and multiple second- and third-degree distribution offenses.

Shaquanda L. Wells, 45, of Elizabeth – charged with first-degree maintaining a production facility, first-degree possession with intent to distribute, and multiple second- and third-degree possession and distribution charges.

Imani K. Wells, 29, of Elizabeth – charged with two counts of third-degree possession.

The charges are accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

