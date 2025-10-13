Light Rain Fog/Mist 58°

Three Injured In Atlantic City Expwy Crash: Njsp

Three people were hurt in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway on Sunday, Oct. 12, authorities said.

Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
At 3:03 p.m.., troopers responded to the Atlantic City Expressway in Egg Harbor Township after a 39-year-old Tennessee man lost control of his Honda passenger vehicle while traveling east and became disabled in the lane, facing west, Christopher Postorino, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

A head-on crash occurred between a Chevrolet SUV and the Honda, Postorino said. As a result of the crash, the driver of the Honda and the driver of the Chevrolet, a 49-year-old Berlin man sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital, Postorino said.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, a 50-year-old Sicklerville woman, sustained minor injuries, Postorino said.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

