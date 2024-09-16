Texas Teen Broke Into Egg Harbor Township Home Through Basement Window, Police Say

Zachary Watts, 18, of Colleyville, TX, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 14, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the report of a home burglary in the Scullville section of the township.

The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived. A witness gave police a description of the suspect as a man with blond hair, wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage pants.

Police also learned the man had escaped to a nearby street and searched the area. Watts was eventually caught and taken into custody.

Investigators said Watts tore through a screen window in the home's basement. No one was in the home and Watts then took items from the master bedroom.

The homeowner returned to the home and confronted Watts near the living room and kitchen. Watts ran back down into the basement and escaped through the screen window.

Watts was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

