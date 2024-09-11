Substitute Teacher Gave Fake ID At Egg Harbor Township Middle School, Police Say

Katherine MacPherson, 35, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 9, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers received a call from school district security about a female substitute teacher at Alder Avenue Middle School with a seemingly fraudulent teacher identification.

Police arrived at the school and found the ID was fraudulent. MacPherson was taken into custody and charged.

Investigators said MacPherson wasn't a threat and was supposed to work at the school.

"While Egg Harbor Township school district contracts out for substitute teachers, the district has additional safety measures in place to be sure that everyone coming in and out of the schools are accounted for," the police department said. "We are thankful for the relationship we have with the district and that they go above and beyond to ensure the safety of staff and students."

It's unclear why MacPherson had the fake ID, she didn't tell police why she had it, and she didn't mention who made it.

