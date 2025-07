Officers responded to the park, at 318 Zion Rd., and found an assault victim, Egg Harbor Township police said.

The person was treated by first responders and transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The assault is under investigation, but there is no active or ongoing threat to the public, police said, calling it "an isolated incident."

