Parents Sue EHT Schools After Toddler Was Allegedly Left On Bus For 5 Hours

The complaint, filed this month in Atlantic County Superior Court by Darielle and Miguel Lugo on behalf of their daughter, Makani, alleges the district and its employees were negligent on Dec. 17, 2024, when 4-year-old Makani never made it off her morning bus to Bargaintown Preschool in Egg Harbor Township.

According to the lawsuit, bus aide Noelle Sarni “intentionally deactivated the "Child Check" switch on the bus while all of the children were still on the bus” and bypassed the safety system meant to prevent children from being left behind. The complaint says Makani had fallen asleep in her seat and was not noticed when both Sarni and the driver, Maria Osias, failed to check the bus before leaving.

Attorney Michael Pender, representing the Lugo family, told NJ.com reporters that video obtained through an Open Public Records Act request shows the bus aide shutting off a safety alarm three minutes before the children got off of the bus.

The child was discovered around 2:42 p.m., hours after her father came to the preschool for a class party and learned from teacher Paige Loreaux that Makani had never arrived. The suit further alleges that Loreaux "negligently failed to make sure that the child’s parents were notified of her absence."

Court documents say the district’s automated absence system “was not working that day,” and no one notified the family that she was missing.

“Everyone dropped the ball,” Lugo previously told Daily Voice. “The school didn’t send me an alert, and the bus company is through EHT, not an outside company. Anything could’ve happened. Thank God it wasn’t too cold outside.”

Daily Voice has reached out to EHT Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Gruccio for comment.

The Lugos allege their daughter suffered “permanent psychological and emotional harm” and continues to receive counseling. They are seeking damages for negligence, emotional distress, and punitive damages.

