Motorcyclist Airlifted After Colliding With Dump Truck: EHT Police

At 1:09 p.m., officers responded to English Creek Avenue and Glenn Avenue after a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound was struck by a Ford F250 pulling a landscape dump trailer also traveling northbound, Egg Harbor Township police said.

The motorcycle was attempting to pass several vehicles in the left southbound lane prior to the crash, witnesses told police.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified by police, sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. The driver and passengers of the truck were not injured, police said.

English Creek Ave was shut down between Dogwood Ave and Boxwood Ave for approximately 4 hours while officers conducted the initial investigation, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

