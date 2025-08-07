Man, Woman Brandished Fake Guns At National Night Out: EHT Police

While people were leaving the event, an officer was flagged down by a witness who saw a person in a gray Ford Mustang brandishing a gun, Egg Harbor Township police said. Another witness told police had been pointing a firearm at a group of people, police said.

The Egg Harbor Township motorcycle unit navigated through traffic to locate the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near the Swift-Slaybaugh complex, police said.

The occupants, Benjamin Andrews, 21 and Maya McKinley, 18, both Egg Harbor Township residents, were removed from the vehicle as officers spotted a small black handgun near the driver's door, police said. Another weapon was located on the passenger side floor area of the vehicle, police said.

The handguns were actually a handgun-shaped lighter with a laser attachment while the other was an airsoft-type handgun, police said. Law enforcement said both imitation firearms could easily be mistaken for real weapons.

Andrews and McKinley were charged with possession of imitation firearms, unlawful possession of weapons and aggravated assault, police said.

