Kids Stole Cars After Removing Ankle Monitors: Egg Harbor Township PD

At 10:20 a.m., officers responded to Heathercroft Condos after a vehicle was stolen from the area early that morning and the suspects were back on scene looking to steal another car, Egg Harbor Township police said.

A civilian confronted the three suspects who fled westbound toward Penny Point Park Apartments and then across Fire Road in the area of Hingston Avenue, police said.

Officers later located the suspects, who ran into the woods on Fire Road, police said. They were eventually apprehended after a brief foot pursuit

A joint investigation with Pleasantville and Atlantic City police revealed that the same juveniles had been responsible for several more vehicle burglaries and at least three stolen vehicles and one other attempt that day, police said.

The suspects were 13 and 14-year old-juveniles, two of which had been placed on intensive supervision previously with ankle monitors that were illegally removed the day prior, police said.

The two juveniles who had removed their ankle monitors were ultimately lodged in the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center and the third juvenile was released with an ankle monitor, police said.

The three suspects were charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest by flight, police said.

