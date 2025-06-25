Fair 98°

EHT Man Who Illegally Manufactured Marijuana Learns Fate: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday, June 23, after previously pleading guilty to illegally manufacturing marijuana and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said.

Victor Matias

 Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Victor Matias illegally sold a handgun to another man and converted his townhouse apartment at 39 Cambridge Dr. into a sophisticated and unlicensed marijuana manufacturing facility, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Matias was arrested at his townhouse last July and found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and multiple large capacity ammunition magazines, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty to maintaining a narcotics production facility, authorities said.

