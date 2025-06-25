EHT Man Who Illegally Manufactured Marijuana Learns Fate: Prosecutor

Victor Matias illegally sold a handgun to another man and converted his townhouse apartment at 39 Cambridge Dr. into a sophisticated and unlicensed marijuana manufacturing facility, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Matias was arrested at his townhouse last July and found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and multiple large capacity ammunition magazines, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty to maintaining a narcotics production facility, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Egg Harbor Township and receive free news updates.