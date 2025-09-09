EHT Driver Trapped After Vehicle Rolls Down 40 Ft Embankment: FD

At 1:20 p.m., firefighters responded to the parkway in Egg Harbor Township and saw an SUV which had rolled over several times down a 40 foot embankment, the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company said. The driver was trapped, firefighters said.

Firefighters had to perform a complex stokes basket, haul line operation and rescue, fire officials said. The patient was removed and transported by the Egg Harbor Township rescue squad to a nearby hospital, firefighters said. The crash is being investigated by the NJ State Police, firefighters said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Egg Harbor Township and receive free news updates.