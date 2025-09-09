Fair 57°

SHARE

EHT Driver Trapped After Vehicle Rolls Down 40 Ft Embankment: FD

A driver was rescued after their vehicle rolled down a 40 foot embankment following a crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday, Sept. 7, authorities said.

A car rolled down a 40-foot embankment in Egg Harbor Township

A car rolled down a 40-foot embankment in Egg Harbor Township

 Photo Credit: Cardiff Volunteer FD
Sam Barron

At 1:20 p.m., firefighters responded to the parkway in Egg Harbor Township and saw an SUV which had rolled over several times down a 40 foot embankment, the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company said. The driver was trapped, firefighters said.

Firefighters had to perform a complex stokes basket, haul line operation and rescue, fire officials said. The patient was removed and transported by the Egg Harbor Township rescue squad to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.  The crash is being investigated by the NJ State Police, firefighters said.

to follow Daily Voice Egg Harbor Township and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE