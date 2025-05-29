Overcast 62°

SHARE

Egg Harbor Township Motorcyclist Killed In Crash: Township Of Hamilton PD

A 71-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was killed in a crash on Monday, May 26, in the Township of Hamilton, authorities said.

Township of Hamilton police

Township of Hamilton police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Township of Hamilton PD
Sam Barron

At 3:10 p.m., officers responded to Weymouth Road near the Winding River Campground after a 2024 Chevrolet Equinox made a left turn and was hit by a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, Township of Hamilton Police said.

The motorcyclist, Vance Virtue, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Equinox was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Egg Harbor Township and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE