Egg Harbor Township Motorcyclist Killed In Crash: Township Of Hamilton PD

At 3:10 p.m., officers responded to Weymouth Road near the Winding River Campground after a 2024 Chevrolet Equinox made a left turn and was hit by a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, Township of Hamilton Police said.

The motorcyclist, Vance Virtue, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Equinox was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Egg Harbor Township and receive free news updates.