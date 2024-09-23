Mostly Cloudy 67°

Egg Harbor Township Man, 64, Dies In Late Night ATV Crash Near Shooting Range: Police

An Egg Harbor Township man was killed when he crashed his ATV late at night, authorities said.

The&nbsp;Atlantic County Firearms Training Facility in Egg Harbor Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The 64-year-old man died in the crash on Friday, Sept. 20, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said in a news release on Monday, Sept. 23. Officers responded to the wreck on Betsy Scull Road near the Atlantic County Firearms Training Facility at around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said the man was driving a 2017 Can-Am ATV when it struck a utility pole. He was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene.

The man's name was not released as of press time. 

Egg Harbor Township and Scullville firefighters also responded to the scene. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is helping police in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Egg Harbor Township police at 609-926-2661.

