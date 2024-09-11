Egg Harbor Township Man, 21, Dies After Monthlong Coma From UTV Crash: Fundraiser

Juan Pablo Hernandez-Agabo, 21, died on Friday, Aug. 30, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. He suffered critical head injuries in the crash on Wednesday, July 31.

A GoFundMe page had raised more than $13,500 from at least 175 donations as of Wednesday, Sept. 11.

"Though we were cousins by blood, he was my little brother," wrote fundraiser organizer Emilio Cerpa. "The void and pain we feel in our hearts is indescribable."

Egg Harbor Township police said Hernandez-Agabo was heading west on the 300 block of Dogwood Avenue at around 6:08 p.m. He lost control of the UTV and he was ejected when it overturned.

Hernandez-Agabo suffered major head injuries, requiring CPR from bystanders and officers. He was the only person on the UTV.

Hernandez-Agabo was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus. The GoFundMe page said he spent a month in a coma before he was pronounced dead.

The Egg Harbor Township High School graduate was born in Galloway on Thursday, July 18, 2003, according to his obituary from Godfrey Funeral Homes. He worked at his older brother's business DirtRider Motorsports.

Hernandez-Agabo was also remembered for enjoying video games with friends, collecting shoes, and spending time with his family. His funeral was held at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield on Friday, Sept. 6.

