DUI Somers Point Driver Arrested After Crash: Police

At 8:06 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Zion Road and Robert Best after 2002 Buick Lesabre failed to appropriately navigate a curve as it approached a stop sign, ran off the roadway, served back into the intersection and struck a 2008 Toyota Tundra turning left onto the roadway, Egg Harbor Township police said.

Hector Merino-Garcia, the driver of the Buick Lesabre, had a BAC of .12%, police said. He was arrested and charged with assault by auto and driving under the influence, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra, a 60-year-old Egg Harbor Township man, suffered an injury to his head and was treated on scene by EHT EMS.

