Burglar Busted After Fleeing Into Woods, Gave Cops Fake Name: EHT Police

At 9:01 a.m., a resident on the 2500 block of Fire road contacted officers and reported a man, later identified as Robert Watson, had smashed their glass door and attempted to enter the home, Egg Harbor Township police said.

A person at the scene yelled at the man and he fled on foot into the woods, police said

At 10:35 a.m., the homeowner called 911 and reported seeing Watson walking on Fire Road. Officers located Watson and took him into custody near Tiny Hands Academy, police said.

Watson initially identified himself to police as a different person, officers said. Once his true identity was learned, he was charged with hindering his own apprehension in addition to the burglary, police said.

His true identity revealed that he was wanted out of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s office on a no bail warrant, police said.

