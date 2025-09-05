Fair 85°

Box Truck Overturns In EHT Crash: Cardiff FD

A  box truck overturned in a crash in Egg Harbor Township on Thursday, Sept. 4, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Facebook
Sam Barron

At 8:18 p.m., first responders were at Spruce Avenue and Franklin Avenue for a crash involving several vehicles, Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company said. A box truck was overturned and an electric pole was down with live wires crossing the roadway and over the top of the cars with several people trapped. 

Rescuers were able to extricate the victims and no injuries were reported, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation, authorities said. 

