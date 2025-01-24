Airport Bomb Threat, SWAT Standoff That Locked Down School Ends In Arrest Of Egg Harbor Man, 38

The incident began on Jan. 10, at approximately 6:56 a.m., when New Jersey State Police responded to a bomb threat at the airport in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County. A thorough sweep of the terminal revealed no explosive devices. Investigators identified the suspect as Long Pham, who was charged with false public alarm and terroristic threats, both third-degree offenses.

Attempts to locate Pham were initially unsuccessful, and an NCIC warrant was issued for his arrest. On Jan. 22, at approximately 10 a.m., members of the NJSP Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force arrived at Pham’s residence on Atlas Lane Road in Egg Harbor Township.

Shortly after officers arrived, Pham barricaded himself inside his home, prompting a shelter-in-place order for nearby schools as a precaution. Multiple NJSP units, including crisis negotiators, bomb and K-9 teams, and the T.E.A.M.S. unit, responded to the scene.

Following a lengthy negotiation, Pham voluntarily exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Atlantic County Jail, where he remains as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not provided additional information at this time. Anyone with further details is encouraged to contact the New Jersey State Police.

