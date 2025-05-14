Egg Harbor City DWI Driver Who Killed 8-Year-Old Learns Fate: Prosecutor

On Sunday, July 23, Johnston had been drinking at bars throughout Atlantic City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

While driving on the White Horse Pike in Absecon, he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a parked car while going 107 miles per hour, authorities said.

Javier Velez was asleep in the car while his father and younger brother were fishing nearby, authorities said. Velez was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Johnston pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in February, authorities said.

