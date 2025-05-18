Video: Hundreds Of Teens Brawl At Menlo Park Mall In Edison, 4 Arrested: Mayor

Videos on social media show the frenzy that erupted at the mall at approximately 8 p.m.

According to a statement from Mayor Sam Joshi, police were notified that over 300 youth were gathered at Menlo Park mall and a brawl ensued.

At least four people were arrested, the mayor said. No weapons were confirmed at the scene and no juvenile injuries were reported. Joshi said surrounding towns were called in for mutual aid.

“Neighboring municipalities were notified and provided immediate mutual aid to the Edison Police Department to disperse the crowd,” the statement said.

As of Saturday morning, no further details had been released about what sparked the chaos.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Edison and receive free news updates.