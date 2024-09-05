Fair 70°

Tractor-Trailer Fire Shuts Down Most Lanes On Route 1 In Edison (Developing)

A tractor-trailer caught fire in Edison, shutting down most lanes of a busy road during morning rush hour, officials said.

The intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Grandview Avenue in Edison, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The fire happened on Route 1 south of the intersection with Grandview Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 5, the state Department of Transportation said. An alert was posted about the incident at 8:28 a.m.

The NJDOT reported all northbound lanes of Route 1 were closed. Three southbound lanes were shut down, leaving only one lane open.

A video posted on Facebook showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the scene.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

