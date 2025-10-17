On Wednesday, July 23, New Jersey State Police was contacted by the East Peoria Police Department in Illinois, who said that in March, a 6-yer-old girl was chatting with someone on social media, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

The chat moved to text messaging, where the suspect, later identified as Shakem Holmes, sent the girl sexual videos of adult women and asked the girl to repeat the depicted sexual acts while recording herself and then send the recordings to Holmes, Platkin said.

The girl's parents found the messages on the phone, and East Peoria Police determined Holmes was living in New Jersey, Platkin said. A search warrant was conducted at the hotel Holmes was staying and he was arrested, Platkin said.

His phone, a tablet computer and laptop computer were seized, authorities said.

Holmes is charged with several counts of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual assault, Platkin said. He is currently being detained.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Edison and receive free news updates.