Serious Motorcycle Crash Shuts Route 27 In Edison (Photos)

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was ejected from his bike during a serious crash that shut down Lincoln Highway (Route 27) in Edison on Tuesday evening, July 15, witnesses said.

Cecilia Levine
The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. near the Raceway gas station at the corner of Brookhill Avenue, and involved two cars and a motorcycle, according to bystanders.

Witnesses said the impact of the collision threw the motorcyclist from the bike. An ambulance responded to the scene as police shut down the roadway and began investigating.

The motorcyclist was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with critical injuries, Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.

The roadway remained closed as of press time.

