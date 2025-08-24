Robert W. “Robby” Peterson was walking eastbound in the crosswalk on Old Post Road across Route 1, near Popeyes, on Thursday, Aug. 21 at approximately 1:15 a.m., when the traffic signal changed from red to green, giving vehicles the right of way, Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.

Witnesses and the driver, identified as a South Amboy woman, told police Peterson appeared confused about which direction to move, shuffling back and forth in the northbound lane before being struck.

Peterson was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m. by Dr. Chernokk.

Charges had not been filed against the driver as of press time.

According to his obituary, Peterson was a skilled mechanic at Bill’s Service Center in Edison and enjoyed creating freestyle music. He is survived by his mother, Angela Peterson; grandmother, Candice Gibson; brother, Kevin (Jess) Peterson; sister, Ashley (Anthony) Knowlton; and niece, Thea-Rose Knowlton. He was predeceased by his father, John West, and brother, Danny Gibson.

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Edison and receive free news updates.