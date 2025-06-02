No Charges For Edison Cop Over Alleged Chokehold: Prosecutor

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:21 a.m., officers responded to a report of a woman who was being transported via ambulance from a hospital to a mental health facility, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The woman escaped from the ambulance and ran from EMS personnel, prosecutors said. The woman was pursued and located in a nearby doctor's office, prosecutors said. She failed to cooperate with law enforcement officers' efforts to return to the ambulance, prosecutors said.

It was reported to law enforcement that Officer Christopher Siedenburg allegedly utilized a chokehold when encountering the individual at the doctor’s office, prosecutors said, allowing her to be brought under control and placed back in the ambulance, authorities said.

After being brought under control, the individual was then placed back into the ambulance for transport, authorities said.

The use of non-fatal force was later investigated by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and supervised by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, authorities said. After evidence was presented to a grand jury, jurors voted not to file charges, authorities said.

