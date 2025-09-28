NJ.com Sports Journalist Dies Suddenly At 44; Second Newsroom Loss In Months

NJ Advance Media said Hunt was hired in 2014 as one of its first sports reporters. He covered football recruiting for The Star-Ledger and NJ.com, where he became “a fixture on the football recruiting beat for nearly two decades.”

He later shifted from recruiting to stories that explored "the intersection of sports, culture and race," as both an enterprise reporter and a trending reporter, his employer said.

This is unfortunately, not the first loss for the NJ Advance team this year. In May, the outlet lost Matt Arco, 39, a political reporter.

A GoFundMe by his son, Ethan, had raised more than $12,000 as of press time.

"Last night at 11:28, I lost my father," he wrote. "He was a great man who helped many people and always wanted the best from everyone."

Hunt earned degrees from Middlesex College and Rutgers University, where he studied business administration and management.

Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano extended his condolences.

He is survived by his wife, Kianna Capellan Hunt, and their children.

Click here for NJ Advance Media's full report.

