Lanes Closed On Route 287 After Crash With Injuries: Njdot

A car crash with injuries has closed all lanes on Route 287 in Edison on Tuesday afternoon, June 24, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: NJ DOT
Sam Barron

The crash occurred at 12:04 p.m. on Route 287 southbound north of Exit 1 in Edison, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

All lanes are closed, NJDOT said. 

