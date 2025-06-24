Lanes Closed On Route 287 After Crash With Injuries: Njdot

The crash occurred at 12:04 p.m. on Route 287 southbound north of Exit 1 in Edison, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.
All lanes are closed, NJDOT said.
