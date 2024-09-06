FedEx Driver Zip-Tied, Robbed At Gunpoint In Edison, Police Say

The driver, a 35-year-old Elizabeth man, was swapping trailers on Greek Lane when three men approached him at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, Edison police said. The suspects were wearing dark clothing and blue medical masks, and one man had a gun.

One man pushed the delivery driver into his truck and the suspects forced him at gunpoint to drive to a parking lot on Ethel Road. Two men rode in the FedEx truck and the third followed in another vehicle.

The suspects then forced the driver to take two pallets of unknown items off the FedEx truck and put them in a box truck parked at the Ethel Road lot. The men then zip-tied the driver, stole his cellphone, and left him in his truck.

The driver freed himself about 10 minutes later and called 911 through Apple Watch. He wasn't injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7400.

