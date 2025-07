At 4:12 a.m., Mairon Gonzalez-Ramirez was driving a Freightliner M2 north on the New Jersey Turnpike in Edison when he lost control, overturned and struck a guardrail, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Gonzalez-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, Marchan said. The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

