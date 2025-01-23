Edison Siblings Champion Sports For Kids With Special Needs Through 'Buddy Ball'

Using their connections in school sports teams and clubs, Aidan and Catelyn have led the charge to recruit volunteers for Buddy Ball’s programs, which include soccer, basketball, baseball, and bowling. These programs pair children ages six and up with “Buddy” volunteers who help with skill-building, social interaction, and—most importantly—having fun.

“A lot of the kids involved in Buddy Ball face challenges that can make traditional sports programs difficult,” Aidan said. “By volunteering, we’re helping create an environment where they can have fun, improve their skills, and feel accepted.”

The Yams’ efforts have inspired their peers to lend a hand, increasing volunteer participation and allowing more children to experience the joys of sports. No prior coaching experience is required—just a willingness to jump in, encourage the kids, and enjoy the smiles that come with it.

“It’s not just about sports,” Catelyn added. “It’s about building relationships and creating a space where kids feel they belong and can grow. Volunteering with Buddy Ball is a truly rewarding experience.”

Buddy Ball is always looking for new volunteers, whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just want to give back. Through their leadership, Aidan and Catelyn are showing how young people can make a meaningful impact in their community, creating opportunities for children to build confidence, make friends, and have fun.

Buddy Ball of Edison is a non-profit dedicated to providing children with special needs the opportunity to participate in sports. Programs are designed to help children build confidence, form friendships, and experience the joy of organized sports in an inclusive and supportive environment.

Anyone interested in volunteering with BuddyBall can find more information at BuddyBallSports.org. For more information or to volunteer in Edison, visit BuddyBallofEdison.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Edison and receive free news updates.