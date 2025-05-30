Edison Man Arrested For Fatal South Plainfield Double Stabbing: Prosecutor

On Monday, May 19, at 1:57 a.m., South Plainfield police responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Tooz Place and found Brandon Andrews-Cruz, a 38-year-old Raritan resident and a 32-year-old South Plainfield woman with stab wounds, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Andrews-Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries, Ciccone said. She has since been released, Ciccone said.

Pablo Cicero was identified as the perpetrator and charged with murder in the first degree, attempted murder, home invasion burglary and multiple weapons offenses.

Cicero is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of a pretrial detention hearing, Ciccone said.

