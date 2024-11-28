DUI Driver Seriously Injures Family Thanksgiving Morning On Route 1 In Edison, Prosecutor Says

Alyssa Figueredo, 31, of Cranford, drove through a red light around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 on Route 1 north at Parsonage Road in Edison, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.

Figueredo’s vehicle struck a car driven by a 39-year-old Edison man, his wife, 35, of Woodbridge, and his 15-year-old daughter, Ciccone and Bryan said. The other driver suffered serious injuries while his wife and the teen girl were in critical condition.

Figueredo sustained minor injuries and was treated at JFK Medical Center. She was charged with three counts of third-degree assault by auto, driving under the influence, and multiple traffic violations.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact Detective Chris Pitoscia of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7400 or Detective Ken McGarry of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3140.

