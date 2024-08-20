'Comedic' NJ Actors Sought For Software Commercial

A casting notice has been released for a video campaign for a Saas (software as a service) company. The ad is seeking talent from Edison for two comedic video ads.

The first role is "Jane", a woman between the ages of 30 and 50. She is an experienced user of the software the client sells. She is confident in the product, how to use it, and how much easier it would make the jobs of her coworkers and peers. The actor cast needs to have a knack for subtle comedy, according to the listing.

A headshot/photo and video reel is required.

The second role is "John", a man between the ages of 30 and 50. He is an exasperated employee, who does not use the software the client sells. His job is time-consuming, frustrating, and tiring. The actor cast needs to have a knack for subtle comedy, according to the listing.

The ad shoot one day in the New Jersey/New York area and pays $500 for nine hours of work.

To view the listing, click here.

