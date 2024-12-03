4-Alarm Fire Rips Through Edison Senior Center, 1 Casualty Confirmed, Mayor Says

The fire broke out at the Inman Grove Senior Center, prompting a massive emergency response and resulting in at least one confirmed casualty, according to Mayor Sam Joshi.

Firefighters from Edison, South Brunswick, Metuchen, and the Office of Emergency Management were at the scene and working to evacuate residents from the senior living facility. Mutual aid resources and helicopters have been called in to assist.

"We are working on evacuating the building and have called in mutual aid resources," Mayor Joshi said in a statement. "Unfortunately, at this time, there is at least one confirmed casualty."

Details surrounding the cause of the fire and the number of residents impacted have not yet been released. Emergency crews remain on the scene as the situation develops.

