Car Crashes Into 45th Street Pub

A bar in Burlington County received an unexpected surprised after a car crashed into the building Saturday afternoon, Nov. 1.

A car crashed into a bar in Burlington County.

 Photo Credit: 45th Street Pub
Sam Barron

At 3:15 p.m., a driver pulled into the parking lot of the 45th Street Pub in Edgewater Park, but stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes, plowing into the building, the bar said.

No injuries were reported, the bar said.

"We’re currently assessing the damage and working on repairs as quickly as possible," 45th Street Pub said on social media. "We’ll keep everyone updated and appreciate your understanding and thank you for your support."

The bar remains closed.

