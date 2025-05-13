Philly Man Had East Windsor Girl Send Sexually Explicit Photos, Videos: Prosecutor

Officers in East Windsor began investigating after receiving information of a minor in their township chatting and exchanging child sexual abuse material with Steven Green, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

Green was having the girl send him sexually explicit messages and photos and also take pictures and video of herself engaging in sexual conduct to send to him, Marbrey said.

Green was taken into custody after Philadelphia police executed a search warrant his residence, Marbrey said.

He is charged with manufacturing child sexual abuse material and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Marbrey said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Windsor-Hightstown and receive free news updates.