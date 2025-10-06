Netflix Filming To Close Route 133 In East Windsor For Several Days, Njdot Says

Route 133 in East Windsor will shut down in both directions during the day for several days this week as part of a Netflix film shoot, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Closures will run from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, NJDOT said. No closures are scheduled between Saturday, Oct. 11 and Tuesday, Oct. 14, but if the weather doesn’t cooperate, crews could film that weekend instead.

Detours will affect Princeton-Hightstown Road (CR 571), Route 130, Route 33, and One Mile Road, and motorists are urged to plan ahead and follow posted signs.

The temporary traffic snarl is part of a much bigger picture: New Jersey’s booming film and television industry.

The state’s push to become an East Coast production hotspot has paid off — the industry generated “millions of dollars in revenue and thousands of jobs,” the department said.

Netflix is also investing $1 billion into transforming the former Fort Monmouth Army base into a 292-acre production campus featuring a dozen soundstages, which officials say will anchor the state’s film economy for decades to come.

In 2024 alone, 555 film and television projects were shot in New Jersey, bringing in $837 million in revenue, NJDOT said.

Variable message signs will alert drivers of traffic changes, and the exact timing of the closures could shift depending on the weather, officials said.

Motorists are encouraged to check 511nj.org for up-to-date travel information, according to the department.

